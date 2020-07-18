Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 257,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,773. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JVL Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.