Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.15 Million

Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to report sales of $558.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the lowest is $556.30 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $685.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 840,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,691. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,214,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,306,000 after buying an additional 619,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after buying an additional 1,928,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 547,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after buying an additional 125,892 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.