Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.99 ($62.91).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($56.85) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VNA stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €53.84 ($60.49). 1,493,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.49. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($41.25) and a 52-week high of €56.38 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

