Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.23 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin and Binance. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008450 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002829 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

