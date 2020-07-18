Waves Community Token Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $579,497.20 and $3.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

