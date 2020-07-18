Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $1.47 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Waves has a market capitalization of $151.04 million and $40.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00016066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026008 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,499,510 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Huobi, Binance, Bitbns, Indodax, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Coinbe, Exmo, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, COSS, Exrates, Cryptohub, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.