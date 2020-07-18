WAX One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kyber Network, HitBTC and C2CX. WAX has a market cap of $65.29 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01887391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,682,039,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,039,850 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, C2CX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, Upbit, Tidex, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

