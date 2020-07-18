Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $36.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.66.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 906,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,137,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.