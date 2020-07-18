Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Stephens cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.95. 5,507,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

