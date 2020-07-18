Wings Price Down 3.7% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Wings has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $205,936.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.91 or 0.04956498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00056181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031878 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

