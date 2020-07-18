Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $693.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.20 million to $759.93 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $530.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $70,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. 397,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.