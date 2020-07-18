Wownero Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $923,265.08 and approximately $33,424.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

