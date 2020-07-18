Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 1% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $9,134.88 or 0.99622187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $106.47 million and approximately $136,683.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00128239 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006145 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 11,655 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

