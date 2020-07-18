XRP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $841.77 Million (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand and Zebpay. XRP has a total market capitalization of $8.88 billion and $841.77 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.01884723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00115321 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,932,726 coins and its circulating supply is 44,257,803,618 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

