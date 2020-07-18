XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, XYO has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, KuCoin, DEx.top and IDEX. XYO has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $63,544.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.04901422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031934 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, KuCoin, IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

