Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to Announce -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.97). Azul reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 242.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Azul stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,503,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,571. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Azul by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,934 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Azul by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Azul by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Azul by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

