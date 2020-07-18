Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BECN shares. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.56. 487,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

