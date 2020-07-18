Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.00. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

MOFG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

