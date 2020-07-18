Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $168.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the lowest is $155.80 million. Potlatchdeltic reported sales of $215.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year sales of $771.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $776.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $878.75 million, with estimates ranging from $867.50 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 205,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. 403,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,384. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

