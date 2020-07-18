Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTD. Citigroup lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,482,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after buying an additional 1,771,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,773,000 after buying an additional 1,531,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,533,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. 3,402,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,033. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

