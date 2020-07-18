Zacks: Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 2,425,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $57.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

