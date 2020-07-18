Zacks: Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.63. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.61. 632,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

