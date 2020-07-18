Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 885,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth $12,483,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.75. 54,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,355. The company has a market capitalization of $878.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

