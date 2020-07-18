Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,284. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,591,000 after buying an additional 288,724 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,049,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 252,896 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.