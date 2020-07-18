Zacks: Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 140,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

