Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $690.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $690.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $817.00 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $962.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.27. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

