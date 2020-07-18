Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.18. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.11. 60,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,781. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 30,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $726,020.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $919,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,413 shares of company stock worth $2,465,609. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Willdan Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.