Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $55,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 59,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $557,955.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 87.9% during the first quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 105,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 180.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

AXDX traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 656,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,410. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $939.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.