Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Atlassian also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.94.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.86. 899,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,431. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $198.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

