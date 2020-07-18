Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $18.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 billion. Intel reported sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.47 billion to $76.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.86 billion to $77.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

