Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. Liquidia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on LQDA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liquidia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 547,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,335. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $197.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.