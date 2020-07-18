Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.59. SB One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBBX shares. DA Davidson cut SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,130,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,738. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.92.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

