Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Southern posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.58. 3,806,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

