Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.06. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. 779,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.