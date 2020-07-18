Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. Zynga reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. 12,000,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,683,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,137. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zynga by 58.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

