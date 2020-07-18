Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Securities cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,713,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $482,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATN International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.