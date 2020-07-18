Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148 in the last three months. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

