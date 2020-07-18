Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.41 Million

Analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post sales of $119.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.40 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $95.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $492.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $503.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.78 million, with estimates ranging from $593.43 million to $644.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $150,144.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $104,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,895 shares of company stock worth $44,494,980 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.64. 1,865,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.53 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.92 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $314.09.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.