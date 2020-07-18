Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.64. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $10.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

Shares of FDS traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,088. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $357.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.78 and its 200 day moving average is $285.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

