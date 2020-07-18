Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.14. Intel posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. 16,021,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,101,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

