Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

MESA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 591,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

