Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Pacific City Financial reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Daniel Cho acquired 53,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $457,329.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,473 shares in the company, valued at $509,683.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacific City Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,170. Pacific City Financial has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

