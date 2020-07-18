Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.70 Million

Analysts expect that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will post sales of $16.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. Pacific City Financial posted sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year sales of $74.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.60 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $73.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho acquired 53,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $457,329.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 63.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter.

PCB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. Pacific City Financial has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

