Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $141.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.00 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $142.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $611.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $618.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $634.35 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $659.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 256,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,350. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.