Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $98.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $119.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $462.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.00 million to $463.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $530.50 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $556.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 260,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,752. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

