Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report sales of $326.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.20 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $568.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 382,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,430. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

