Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.44 Million

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report sales of $326.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.20 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $568.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 382,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,430. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.