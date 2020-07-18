Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tronox has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 3.15.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 968,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 221,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

