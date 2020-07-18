Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:TRWH opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

