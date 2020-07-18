ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

ZLNDY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.45. 11,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

