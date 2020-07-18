ZB Token Market Cap Hits $101.79 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and $6.70 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04960766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019888 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031943 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.